American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.0 million-$40.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.4 million.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $14.49. 1,897,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.93. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $17.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

