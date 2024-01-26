Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of C$24.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.94 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

TSE:USA opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

