AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

AMN stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

