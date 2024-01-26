Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives $4.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 114,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 412,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

