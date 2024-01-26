Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Announces Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after buying an additional 667,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amphenol by 17.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,852,000 after acquiring an additional 644,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

