ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Up 761.9% in January

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 761.9% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

AMSSY stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ams-OSRAM will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

