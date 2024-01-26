Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Up 341.9% in January

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 341.9% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.98.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

