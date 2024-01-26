Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Up 341.9% in January

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 341.9% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.98.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.