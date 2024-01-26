Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $12.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.87. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $10.69 per share.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.36. 240,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

