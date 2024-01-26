Analysts Issue Forecasts for USA Compression Partners LP’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for USA Compression Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 116,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,851. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.33 and a beta of 1.34. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $105,883.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.