Analysts Offer Predictions for RF Industries, Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for RF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

