Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SLM (SLM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2024 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/16/2024 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/10/2024 – SLM is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2024 – SLM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

12/13/2023 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

SLM Trading Up 3.4 %

SLM stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SLM by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SLM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SLM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

