Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $15.53

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Accolade Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Accolade has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $941.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,908 shares of company stock worth $947,052 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1,101.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,292 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after acquiring an additional 762,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Accolade by 29.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

