Analysts Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $48.67

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
