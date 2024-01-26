Analysts Set Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) PT at $44.83

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLTE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of BLTE opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

