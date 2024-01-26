Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $23.50

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after buying an additional 7,863,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CarGurus by 59.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after buying an additional 1,234,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

