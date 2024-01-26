Analysts Set Expectations for AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $131.30 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $107.89 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

