Analysts Set Expectations for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OCFC. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.90 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,979,000 after purchasing an additional 835,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,603,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 220,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,295,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 308,240 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

