Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $48.30

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NOG opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

