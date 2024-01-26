Analysts Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) PT at $21.33

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

AES stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. On average, analysts expect that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AES by 6.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AES by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

