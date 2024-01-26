Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,491.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,491.43 ($18.95).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.14) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,561.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,485.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,796 ($22.82). The company has a market capitalization of £16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.25, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.63), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,755.02). Company insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

