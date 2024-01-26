Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $873,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,242 shares of company stock worth $4,574,237. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,206,000 after acquiring an additional 852,331 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.