AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $237.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppFolio traded as high as $223.99 and last traded at $218.18, with a volume of 722905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.38.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AppFolio

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AppFolio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AppFolio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Up 27.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.51.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.