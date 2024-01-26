Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 25,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.34.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

