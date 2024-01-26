Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

AIT stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.63. 112,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $182.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

