Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.35-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.50 and its 200-day moving average is $158.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $182.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

