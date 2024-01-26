Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.38

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 2392414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,902,997.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,769 shares of company stock worth $2,301,101. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

