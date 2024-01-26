Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $7,441,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $7,441,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 366,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 66,881 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

