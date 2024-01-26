Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.36 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 413.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

