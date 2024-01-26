Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Trading Down 1.3%

Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.45 and last traded at 0.45. Approximately 11,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.46.
Atlas Salt Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.53.
Atlas Salt Company Profile
Atlas Salt Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.
