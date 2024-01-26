Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $2,040,471.60 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total value of $2,040,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,327 shares in the company, valued at $95,902,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total value of $1,969,186.95.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $2,002,150.95.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total transaction of $1,932,102.45.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $1,872,272.79.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total transaction of $2,019,292.23.

On Friday, December 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.16, for a total value of $1,954,435.56.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $1,889,084.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,382.21.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $244.35 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.