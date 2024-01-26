ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for ATS in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.83.

ATS stock opened at C$58.57 on Thursday. ATS has a 1-year low of C$45.64 and a 1-year high of C$64.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.66. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.54.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

