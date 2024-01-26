aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LIFE opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 413,162 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,473,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,407 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $3,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

