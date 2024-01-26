aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.56. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 282,718 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 89.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

