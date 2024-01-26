AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 380,497 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.26. 43,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,855. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 529.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $8,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

