Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $23.30. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avantor shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 5,689,819 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

