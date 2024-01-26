Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCKIF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

