Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BLHEY remained flat at $15.88 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

