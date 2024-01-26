Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
BLHEY remained flat at $15.88 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.
About Bâloise
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bâloise
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.