BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 146.5% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

BDORY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 130,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.61.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

