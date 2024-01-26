Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 42,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $143,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $122,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

