Bancor Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.32 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $92.45 million and $4.32 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,720,159 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,723,811.4771653 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.67687449 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $4,072,450.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

