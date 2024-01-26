Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.80

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 152287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Further Reading

