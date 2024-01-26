Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 667,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 422,725 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 130,419 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 320,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 256,674 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

