Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.75 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 136,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

