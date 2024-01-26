Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,550 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Quanex Building Products worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,173 shares of company stock worth $2,117,337. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

