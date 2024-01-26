Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,159 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.15. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $127.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

