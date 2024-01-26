Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,747 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $55.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

