Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.30% of GoPro worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

