Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banner were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 923.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $86,701.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $48.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

