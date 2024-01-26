Barclays Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $150.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

