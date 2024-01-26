Barclays Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $140.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Visteon stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. Visteon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visteon by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visteon by 729.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,004,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

